Mark Cavendish says being part of the Isle of Man's Commonwealth Games is "pretty special"

Record-equalling Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish says he has no plans to retire, despite his absence from this year's event.

The 37-year-old matched Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins last year, taking the green jersey in the process.

But he missed out on selection for 2022 after his Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team favoured Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.

However, the Manxman says he still has ambitions to ride the event in future, stating: "I know I'll win again."

Speaking to BBC North West Tonight, he said: "It is what it is, obviously I'd love to do it, I've always built my whole career around it.

"But I'm a professional at the end of the day, I ride for a team, there's 30 riders on the team… you've ultimately got to take the emotion out of it, and look at it as a kind of a job I guess."

But through that pragmatism, there is a hint of disappointment at being overlooked this year.

"The only thing I regret is that I know I was in the form to win there. I'm in my best form for easily a decade, you know? And it's kind of like when you think that's gone to waste a bit, that can be hard," he said.

"But I was able to win the British Championships the week before, so there's kind of a silver lining in that one.

"I don't see myself retiring, I think as long as I know I'll win then I'll carry on my career. And I know I'll win so I'll carry on my career, and hopefully get to win there again."

The 37-year-old is part of a 13-strong Manx cycling team for the Commonwealth Games

However, being left out of this year's Tour gave the Manx Missile the opportunity to compete on home soil at the weekend, as he took part in Sunday's Gran Fondo Isle of Man.

He finished eighth out of more than 200 other riders on the 85-mile (137km) route, sandwiched between Isle of Man Commonwealth Games team-mates Sam Brand and Ben Swift.

Looking ahead to those Games, which start in Birmingham on 28 July, he said it was "wicked" to be competing for the island.

"The biggest factor for sure is that I get to race with my mates," he said, adding: "That's pretty special."

The Manx Missile competed in the Grand Fondo Isle of Man at the weekend

Cavendish, who will be the Isle of Man's flagbearer at the opening ceremony, won gold in the scratch race at the 2006 Games in Melbourne but was forced to pull out of the 2018 event because of injury.

Thirteen cyclists have been selected as part of the island's 34-strong team, including Matthew Bostock, Mark Christian, Anna Christian, Becky Storrie and Lizzie Holden.

Reflecting on the quality of his team-mates, Cavendish said: "We can go from this small island with, not just having a rider that's a favourite, but a team that's going to be one of the strongest teams in the race.

"That's super exciting."