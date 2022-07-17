Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen claims stage 15 win as Jonas Vingegaard survives crash
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to win stage 15 of the Tour de France as race leader Jonas Vingegaard survived a crash but lost two key team-mates.
Primoz Roglic abandoned through injury before the stage began, and another Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk crashed out with 65km to go.
Vingegaard came off his bike in a pile-up soon afterwards but continued despite landing heavily on his head.
The Dane maintained his lead over Tadej Pogacar with a week of the Tour to go.
More follows.