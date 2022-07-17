Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to win stage 15 of the Tour de France as race leader Jonas Vingegaard survived a crash but lost two key team-mates.

Primoz Roglic abandoned through injury before the stage began, and another Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk crashed out with 65km to go.

Vingegaard came off his bike in a pile-up soon afterwards but continued despite landing heavily on his head.

The Dane maintained his lead over Tadej Pogacar with a week of the Tour to go.

