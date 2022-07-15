Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mads Pedersen clamed his first Tour de France stage win on Friday

Mads Pedersen produced a powerful final burst to claim victory on stage 13 of the Tour de France.

The Dane won a three-way sprint against Britain's Fred Wright and Canada's Hugo Houle in the closing stages to win in four hours 13 minutes.

It is a first Tour stage win for Pedersen, who attacked with 250 metres of the 192km stage remaining.

Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey and maintained his lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

Stage 13 results

1. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) 4hrs 13mins 03secs

2. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) Same time

3. Hugo Houle (Can/Israel-Premier Tech)

4. Stefan Kung (Swi/Groupama - FDJ) +30secs

5. Matteo Jorgenson (US/Movistar Team) Same time

6. Filippo Ganna (ITA/Ineos Grenadiers) +32secs

7. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 45secs

8. Florian Senechal (Fra/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) Same time

9. Luca Mozzato (Ita/B&B Hotels-KTM)

10. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

More to follow.