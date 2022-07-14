Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Tom Pidcock claims first stage win with Chris Froome third

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments124

Fans cheer on stage winner Tom Pidcock as he makes his way up Alpe d'Huez
Thousands of fans lined the route as Tom Pidcock led the way up Alpe d'Huez

Tom Pidcock won his maiden Tour de France stage in style with a solo victory atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez.

Four-time Tour champion Chris Froome and fellow Briton Pidcock were part of a five-man breakaway during stage 12.

And Pidcock, making his Tour debut aged 22 for Ineos Grenadiers, became the youngest winner on the Alpe d'Huez.

It sent the world cyclo-cross champion and Olympic mountain bike champion back into the top 10 overall, as Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey.

Pidcock is only the second Briton to win on the summit of Alpe d'Huez after Geraint Thomas in 2018, when a stage last ended there.

Asked afterwards when he knew he would win a testing 165km route that had begun in Briancon and took in two other huge mountains, the Col du Galibier and the Col de la Croix de Fer, Pidcock replied: "Honestly, only with 800m to go.

"I didn't really know what to do. I kept going because I didn't want to get caught. I don't know if I went too hard or whatever, but actually I paced it really well."

Pidcock had continuously gained time on his fellow escapees with some dynamic descending earlier in the day, but only broke clear for good on the famous final climb, with 10km to go.

As well as battling stifling heat in the Alps, he had to ride through a wall of fans as spectators packed the roadside, creating a unique and raucous atmosphere for all the riders.

"That was unbelievable, one of the craziest experiences ever," Pidcock added. "I could barely hear anything, I've probably got hearing damage.

"It was just ridiculous - there were many points where I thought I was going to get taken out - but it was one of my best experiences in cycling. It was unreal, slaloming through people's flags and fists."

A first stage win on the Tour since 2016 ultimately eluded Froome, but the 37-year-old clearly relished his performance in what was his best day in the race since suffering severe injuries in a crash in 2019.

"I gave it absolutely everything I had today to win the stage, and I don't have any regrets," Froome said.

"Where I have come from in the last three years, battling back after my accident, to finish third on one of the hardest stages of the Tour, I can be really happy with that.

"I am going to keep pushing. I don't know where my limits are, but I am going to keep trying to improve and hopefully get back to winning ways again."

It was also a productive day for Thomas, who finished with two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar and race leader Vingegaard, rolling over the line in seventh.

That was enough for the 36-year-old Welshman, who went on to win the Tour after his victory here in 2018, to move up into third overall.

Pogacar is now second, while Romain Bardet fell two places to fourth after being dropped in the final 5km.

Vingegaard, who took the yellow jersey from Pogacar in dramatic style on stage 11, looked content to protect his lead and comfortably dealt with two attacks by Pogacar in the closing stages.

Stage 12 results

1. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 4hrs 55mins 24secs

2. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +48secs

3. Chris Froome (GB/Israel-Premier Tech) +2mins 06secs

4. Neilson Powless (USA/EF Education-EasyPost) +2mins 29secs

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 23secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 26secs

9. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

10. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +3mins 32secs

General classification after stage 12

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 46hrs 28mins 46secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 22secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 26secs

4. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +2mins 35secs

5. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +3mins 44secs

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +3mins 58secs

7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 07secs

8. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7mins 39secs

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +9mins 32secs

10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora-hansgrohe) +10mins 06secs

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 17:38

    Well done Tom Pidcock ! Olympic mountain biking champion, World champion in cyclo cross, and now a famous win in a huge mountain stage finishing up Alpe d'Huez. A real talented all-rounder and still very young. I hope he can win a few Grand Tours in the next dozen years or so. Well done Chris Froome for his third place today.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 18:18

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      In my opinion the most difficult stage to win, mad that someone can be that good at all forms of the sport

  • Comment posted by jeremy pike, today at 18:12

    Chapeau to Tom Pidcock but isn’t it great to see Froomey featuring again-it has taken him 3 years to get back to his old self and answer all the doubters (me included) who thought his injuries were so severe that he would never be a competitive rider again.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 18:14

      Red Hare replied:
      He’s not exactly competitive though. Not for GC anyway.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 17:46

    Gutsy win from Tom Pidcock.
    Three brits in the top 7 on Alp d'huez. What a stage!!

  • Comment posted by Waynes World, today at 17:39

    Epic efforts from Froome

  • Comment posted by JRU, today at 18:16

    It's a fantastic tour, so entertaining.
    However the crowds today were too crazy, needs to get sorted out before a rider gets hurt (or lamps a spectator!).

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:21

      SD replied:
      Agree. Far too dangerous for riders. A mistake or a drunk fan could put rider out of stage or even tour.

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 18:15

    Absolutely stunning performance Tom, congratulations on your first stage victory and what a famous place to achieve it.

    • Reply posted by neutral hammer, today at 18:33

      neutral hammer replied:
      well said ...agree!!!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:07

    Brilliant days racing, Pidcock awesome but so glad Froome proved so many doubters wrong.
    Mental scenes though on Alp d'Huez, crazy fans too close to riders.
    Vingegaard has look of winner for sure.

  • Comment posted by BGD, today at 17:55

    I think today we have seen a future Tour champion. Sensational from Pidcock

    • Reply posted by Nafs Asp, today at 19:04

      Nafs Asp replied:
      This time last week everybody on here was saying Pogacar was almost guaranteed winning. I think Geraint is actually favourite now.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 17:30

    Olympic Champ off road now Le Tour stage winner.

    Must be future yellow Jersey material.

    Well done Sir.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:54

      Red Hare replied:
      I hope not. Pidcock is Britain’s best chance to finally win Paris Roubaix, and he’s wasted losing weight to try to win the Tour.

  • Comment posted by DonaldTrumpsWig, today at 18:34

    As a fellow Yorkshireman we have a local Strava segment where I am actually quicker than Tom. He must have been on his mountain bike that day but it’s my claim to fame and I’m having it. If team Ineos need my details for next year they will have to speak to my agent (wife) LOL
    That segment will be being printed off and framed after today. One very proud Yorks weekend warrior, well done Tom.

    • Reply posted by clickclick23, today at 18:41

      clickclick23 replied:
      Love this :D

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 18:05

    I haven't said this since 2019 but ... Va va FROOME!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:47

    Tom Pidcock is an absolute monster, he's a freak and why Ineos paid the money for him

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 17:45

    Scary talent. His descending ability is absolutely insane, hard to believe there's a better all round bike rider on the planet given his achievements in mountain biking and cylco cross.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:48

      Mark replied:
      Scary isn't the word, he has it all at 22 and he'll get better and better

  • Comment posted by nightprowler, today at 18:32

    He’s a bit good is Mr Pidcock, well done squire.

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 17:51

    Pidcock was identified as a huge talent a while back, but it's good to see him being allowed to do his own thing before focusing on the road over the last 12 months.

    That descent on Galibier was brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 18:00

      Red Hare replied:
      I hope he continues to do his own thing. He has a good chance to be world champion in CX, MTB and road this season. It’s something only Pauline Ferrand-Prevot has done.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:59

    Magnificent. What a stage to win and your first tour. G was also outstanding. Great bike racing and loving this years TDF.

  • Comment posted by greencurrywatching thefootball, today at 18:09

    Great for pidcock. great for froomey to feel he can still get up there.

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 18:22

    I was there - at turn 0 watching Pidcock go by with a huge gap - fantastic day!

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 18:26

      mark replied:
      Cool story bro....

  • Comment posted by groundhog44, today at 17:58

    Outstanding win today, great climbing but the descending was another level. Good to see Froome rolling back the years as well.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:45

    Tom Pidcock claims first stage win with Chris Froome third...Fantastic headline and a cracker of a race. Alpe d'Huez is seen as the gold standard and Tom Pidcock absolutely conquered it with a stunning and controlled ride. His bike handling skills on the decent of the Col du Galibier were breathtaking 107KPH top speed. The best I ever did was 82KPH and I was pooing myself. Well done G up to 3rd.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport