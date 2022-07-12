Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Riders had to stop racing while protestors were removed from the course by police

Magnus Cort pipped Nicholas Schultz in a photo finish to win a disrupted 10th stage of the Tour de France after climate activists forced a 10-minute delay in Megeve.

The race was paused 36km from the finish as the protestors sat on the road, with one of them wearing a T-shirt saying "We have 989 days left".

The activists were eventually removed by police.

In a thrilling finale, Denmark's Cort held off a late surge by Schultz.

Alberto Bettiol led at the time of the protest and had to ride through a cloud of pink from a flare before stepping down from his bike.

Following a 10-minute delay, race director Christian Prudhomme cleared the race to resume.

"Since the government doesn't care about the climate crisis, we need to come and take over the Tour de France to refocus attention on what matters for our survival," said climate activists movement Derniere Renovation in a statement.

"We need to make our government react as they lead us to the slaughterhouse."

