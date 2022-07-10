Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jungels is the first rider from Luxembourg to win a stage at the Tour since since Andy Schleck in 2011

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels soloed to a superb first stage victory at the Tour de France on stage nine.

The AG2R Citroen rider attacked on the penultimate categorised climb and stayed clear for over 60km after opening up a gap on the descent.

France's Thibaut Pinot threatened to catch him but ended up finishing fourth behind Spaniards Jonathan Castroviejo and Carlos Verona.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar remains the overall race leader.

Pogacar, who is aiming to win the race for a third consecutive year, strengthened his position in the yellow jersey, taking time out of most of his general classification rivals, bar Jonas Vingegaard, with a sprint to the finish.

The duo both picked up three seconds on Britain's Geraint Thomas, who finished alongside his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Adam Yates, with Tom Pidock a further four seconds adrift.

Stage nine results

1. Bob Jungels (Lux/AG2R Citroen) 4hrs 46mins 39secs

2. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +22secs

3. Carlos Verona (Spa/Movistar) +26secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +40secs

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +49secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +52secs

8. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar)

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic)

General classification after stage nine

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 33hrs 43mins 44secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +39secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 17secs

4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 25secs

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 38secs

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +1min 39secs

7. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 46secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +1min 50secs

9. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost +1min 55secs

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic) +2mins 13secs

