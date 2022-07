Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels claimed his first Tour de France stage win on stage nine on Sunday.

The AG2R Citroen rider went solo off the penultimate categorised climb and stayed in front for the remaining 60km.

He held off a late counter-attack from France's Thibaut Pinot, who ended up finishing fourth behind Spaniards Jonathan Castroviejo and Carlos Verona.

Jungels, 29, is the first rider from Luxembourg to win a stage at the Tour since since Andy Schleck in 2011.

Stage nine results

1. Bob Jungels (Lux/AG2R Citroen) 4hrs 46mins 39secs

2. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +22secs

3. Carlos Verona (Spa/Movistar) +26secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +40secs

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +49secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +52secs

8. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar)

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic)

General classification after stage nine

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 33hrs 43mins 44secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +39secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 17secs

4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 25secs

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 38secs

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +1min 39secs

7. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 46secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +1min 50secs

9. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost +1min 55secs

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic) +2mins 13secs

More to follow.