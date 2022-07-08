Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pogacar (left) pipped Vingegaard to extend his lead over the Danish rider to 35 seconds

Tadej Pogacar edged out Jonas Vingegaard to win a hugely exciting stage seven and extend his overall lead at the Tour de France.

The two-time defending champion pipped the Dane in the last 20 metres to take his second consecutive stage victory.

Pogacar and Vingegaard broke away from Lennard Kamna, who succumbed to the punishing climb finish at La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, finished third with Kamna fourth.

Pogacar leads last year's runner-up Vingegaard by 35 seconds in the general classification standings, with Britain's Geraint Thomas one minute 10 seconds off the pace in third.

Germany's Kamna led by just under one minute a kilometre from the finish of the 176.5km stage from Tomblaine, and looked like hanging on for a courageous breakaway win, but gradients of more than 20% proved too much.

However, it was another statement of intent from 23-year-old Pogacar, who claimed the yellow jersey with his win in Longwy on Thursday.

Having caught Kamna, Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard looked to be heading for victory until Pogacar produced a final burst of speed to eclipse his rival in a dramatic finish.

"It was really, really difficult, especially in the last part where Jonas [Vingegaard] attacked - he was so strong," said UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar.

"But I said yeah, my boys were working all day so I had to push to the finish line. It was a really special day.

"We opened a foundation today for cancer research, so I wore special shoes just for today, and I'm really happy and proud to take this win on Planche des Belle Filles."

Stage seven results

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 58mins 40secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +12 secs

4. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +14secs

5. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

6. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama/FDJ) +19secs

7. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +21secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) Same time

9. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +29secs

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +41secs

General classification after stage seven

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 23hrs 43mins 14secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +35 secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 10secs

4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 18secs

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1mins 31secs

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +1mins 32secs

7. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 35secs

8. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost +1mins 37secs

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +1mins 43secs

10. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 55secs

