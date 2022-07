Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Australia's Simon Clarke claimed his first victory at the Tour de France by triumphing on stage five.

Clarke, 35, beat Dutchman Taco Van der Hoorn with a lunge on the line in a thrilling sprint finish which featured 20km of cobbles in the closing stages.

Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen finished in third place, two seconds behind.

More to follow