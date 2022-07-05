Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Wout van Aert claims victory on stage four

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments24

Wout van Aert
Van Aert has now won six stages at the Tour de France - he claimed two victories in 2020, and three last year

Wout van Aert's sensational escape in the final 10km of stage four gave him his first win at this year's Tour de France and extended his overall lead.

The Belgian had finished second in each of the first three stages of this year's race but this time his plan worked to perfection.

A breathtaking attack up the final climb sent him clear and he held on in the closing kilometres into Calais.

Van Aert moves 25 seconds clear in the General Classification.

Behind him, Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint to the line and raised his arms thinking he had won the stage, illustrating the chaotic nature of the finish.

That was all down to Van Aert's attack up Cote du Cap Blanc Nez, with a cross tailwind helping to split the pack as they tried to stay with him.

More to follow.

Stage four results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 01min 6secs

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) + 8secs

3. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche) Same time

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/TotalEnergies) Same time

6. Luca Mozzato (Ita/B&B Hotels) Same time

7. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Arkea-Samsic) Same time

9. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange-Jayco) Same time

10. Benjamin Thomas (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

General classification after stage four

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 13hrs 02mins 43secs

2. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +25secs

3. Tadaj Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +32secs

4. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) +36secs

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +38secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +40secs

7. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +41secs

8. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +48secs

9. Stefan Kung (Swi/Groupama - FDJ Same time

10. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +49secs

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:38

    Wout van Aert claims victory on stage four...what an incredible stage win and from an incredible athlete. When he put the hammer down he dropped the lot and they simply could not get on terms. two second places and a stage win confirm this man as mercurial and a proper holder of the Yellow jersey.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:33

    Wow! Taking a stage with the big yellow target on your back. Mighty performance. Vive Le Tour.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 17:30

    How many were tested

  • Comment posted by farmerthorne, today at 17:30

    I thought today I wouldn’t see anything more impressive than England chasing down the runs against India….. but Wout Van Aert Superhuman effort to destroy the Peleton…..ON A FLAT(ish) STAGE. What an athlete!

    The TDF dovetailing with Wimbledon with a sprinkling of F1, Test Cricket and Rugby Internationals….. is this the best week of sport this year?

    • Reply posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:38

      vanlargertop replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:23

    Great TV. I watched it on S4C and even though I didn't understand the commentary I didn't hear "yes well" once. Ie yn dda.

    • Reply posted by SilverFoxJim, today at 17:35

      SilverFoxJim replied:
      Its on ITV4 as well,

  • Comment posted by RLF, today at 17:16

    Sensational. Yes BBC, correct. My favourite rider outside the English contingent.

  • Comment posted by chris1517, today at 17:14

    Probably a silly question, but why is van Aert not a GC rider?

    • Reply posted by RLF, today at 17:18

      RLF replied:
      He's probably not quite got it (yet?)in the High Mountains.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:08

    Oops! Typo there, Philipsen is Belgian, same as in the classifications at the bottom.

    And that was a weird one - did Philipsen just forget that van Aert was ahead? An intriguing celebration.

    • Reply posted by MikeP, today at 17:23

      MikeP replied:
      He was unsighted when van Aert broke clear so didn't know he was ahead, strange his team car didn't tell him mind

  • Comment posted by kiwi62, today at 17:05

    Three seconds and a win in the first 4 stages….. has anyone else even been near this in any stage race let alone a Grand Tour? Amazing ride….

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 17:01

    Congratulation to this outstanding performance.

  • Comment posted by bizzo, today at 16:51

    "The Dane raised his arms on the line thinking he had won the stage" Seriously?
    The Dane with Belgian parents and born in Belgium.

    WVA, just a phenomenal athlete. Pure joy to watch him race.

  • Comment posted by William Barr, today at 16:51

    Jasper Philipsen - Belgian.

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 16:52

      billyb19 replied:
      Isn't he Slovenian. :-)

  • Comment posted by wagesday, today at 16:45

    Chapeau!

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport