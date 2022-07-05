Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Van Aert has now won six stages at the Tour de France - he claimed two victories in 2020, and three last year

Wout van Aert's sensational escape in the final 10km of stage four gave him his first win at this year's Tour de France and extended his overall lead.

The Belgian had finished second in each of the first three stages of this year's race but this time his plan worked to perfection.

A breathtaking attack up the final climb sent him clear and he held on in the closing kilometres into Calais.

Van Aert moves 25 seconds clear in the General Classification.

Behind him, Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint to the line and raised his arms thinking he had won the stage, illustrating the chaotic nature of the finish.

That was all down to Van Aert's attack up Cote du Cap Blanc Nez, with a cross tailwind helping to split the pack as they tried to stay with him.

More to follow.

Stage four results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 01min 6secs

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) + 8secs

3. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche) Same time

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/TotalEnergies) Same time

6. Luca Mozzato (Ita/B&B Hotels) Same time

7. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Arkea-Samsic) Same time

9. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange-Jayco) Same time

10. Benjamin Thomas (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

General classification after stage four

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 13hrs 02mins 43secs

2. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +25secs

3. Tadaj Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +32secs

4. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) +36secs

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +38secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +40secs

7. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +41secs

8. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +48secs

9. Stefan Kung (Swi/Groupama - FDJ Same time

10. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +49secs