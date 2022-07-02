Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Alejandro Valverde came 11th in this year's Giro d'Italia

Alejandro Valverde has avoided serious injury in an incident during a training ride on Saturday.

The 2018 road race world champion was reportedly hit by a car external-link while riding with a Movistar team-mate in Alcantarilla, Spain.

Movistar confirmed external-link that Valverde, 42, suffered "no fractures or serious injuries" and will remain under observation for 24 hours.

The team added that the Spanish rider's training partner "is also OK".

A two-time winner of the Criterium du Dauphine, Valverde finished in 11th place at the Giro d'Italia in May.

He won his only Grand Tour at the 2009 Vuelta a Espana and has won four stages at the Tour de France.