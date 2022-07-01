Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Yves Lampaert wins stage one as Tadej Pogacar starts strongly

Yves Lampaert
Yves Lampaert had not previously won a stage of the Tour de France

Yves Lampaert won stage one of the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar took time out of his main rivals in the opening individual time trial in Copenhagen.

Lampaert rode superbly to negotiate the damp conditions and finish five seconds clear of fellow Belgian Wout van Aert.

Pogacar was a further two seconds back in third place, nine seconds ahead of Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic.

Britain's Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas finished 13th and 18th.

Fellow Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock was sandwiched between the pair after taking advantage of the more favourable later conditions to roll over the line in 15th.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Adam Clarke, today at 19:11

    Three brits in the top 20 and the Vingegaard/Roglic combo for Jumbo Visma, hopefully someone can take the attack to Pogacar this year. Unbelieveable TT again from him though, so he is at top form.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:05

    Just watched the race in Copenhagen. The conditions were quite difficult on the sharp bends where I stood near the starfort.... in that rain.

  • Comment posted by Ecopod, today at 19:04

    Only managed to catch the end of the highlights - worth it though to see Wout van Aert;’s face as he was ousted from the chair - nothing against him at all but that was some look. From a spectacle point of view worrying to see Pojacar already opening up a gap - unless of course it leads more attacking from the others.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 19:03

    Long way to go to Paris , over 3300km , many twists and turns to follow

  • Comment posted by David R, today at 19:01

    Some impressive performances in very tricky conditions especially early on.

  • Comment posted by Wippetgood, today at 18:58

    Hmmm - some decent sauce!

