Yves Lampaert had not previously won a stage of the Tour de France

Yves Lampaert won stage one of the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar took time out of his main rivals in the opening individual time trial in Copenhagen.

Lampaert rode superbly to negotiate the damp conditions and finish five seconds clear of fellow Belgian Wout van Aert.

Pogacar was a further two seconds back in third place, nine seconds ahead of Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic.

Britain's Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas finished 13th and 18th.

Fellow Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock was sandwiched between the pair after taking advantage of the more favourable later conditions to roll over the line in 15th.

