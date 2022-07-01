Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Yves Lampaert wins stage one as Tadej Pogacar starts strongly

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Yves Lampaert
Yves Lampaert had not previously won a stage of the Tour de France

Yves Lampaert won stage one of the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar took time out of his main rivals in the opening individual time trial in Copenhagen.

Lampaert rode superbly to negotiate the damp conditions and finish five seconds clear of fellow Belgian Wout van Aert.

Pogacar was a further two seconds back in third place, nine seconds ahead of Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic.

Britain's Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas finished 13th and 18th.

Fellow Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock was sandwiched between the pair after taking advantage of the more favourable later conditions to roll over the line in 15th.

Thomas' mixed fortunes

Thomas, 36, who won the Tour in 2018, rode the stage in a gilet after forgetting to take it off before the start and lost 18 seconds over the first part of a flat but technical route around the Danish capital.

"That was the worst first half of a time trial I have ever done," Thomas said.

"I wanted to start fairly conservatively power wise but everyone is telling you to go easy on the corners, there's three weeks and not to crash.

"The first few corners I cornered like my wife and she hasn't ridden a bike for 12 years. It was unbelievable and then I realised I still had my gilet on.

"When I went through the first time check and I was 18 seconds down I just took the pin out. I know I could have done a better ride so it is annoying."

'I'm just a farmer's son from Belgium'

While the Welshman's time was far from disastrous on another day he may have been closer to the favourites for the stage.

His Ineos team-mate and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna bettered Mathieu van der Poel's early mark before seeing Van Aert and Pogacar immediately eclipse him.

And as the heavy rain began to subside Lampaert delivered a stunning performance to claim a surprise victory.

The 31-year-old, who was disqualified from the Tour of Belgium for barging Tim Wellens only two weeks ago, was in tears at the end as his first Tour victory was confirmed.

"My mind is exploding," Lampaert said.

"I thought a top 10 would be great and now I beat all the best riders in the world. I'm just a farmer's son from Belgium. To do this, I never expected it.

"The roads were really wet, the pot holes were full of water. I think I had the same conditions as the main favourites. Always in the corners I said, 'Yves, go faster, trust in your tyres'."

Stage one results

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 15min 17secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +05secs

3. Tadaj Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +07secs

4. Filippo Ganna (Ita/Ineos Grenadiers) +10secs

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) +13secs

6. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) +15secs

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

8. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +16secs

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) +17secs

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain Victorious) +20secs

Selected others

13. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +23secs

15. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +24secs

18. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +25secs

112. Chris Froome (GB/Israel-Premier Tech) +1min 16secs

  • Comment posted by un1man, today at 20:08

    You can't win it in a 13km time trial, but you can lose it!
    13km, is too short to be much of a test anyway.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 20:03

    I feel sorry for the legend that is Chris Froome. He is already in real terms over a minute down on the podium contenders. Its a long way to Paris and I fear he is going to endure some serious pain and suffering. He has never recovered from his previous injuries sustained in that terrible crash. He is a class rider and a truly humble man. I hope he makes it to Paris.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 19:56

    How many of this field are clean?

  • Comment posted by Tiger2, today at 19:37

    and the dark shadows of Europol hang heavy over the race from the start, who will even see Paris?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:37

    At this point in proceedings its about staying on your bike in the adrenalin rush and not losing too much time. Tadaj Pogacar is the out and out favourite to win the TDF and as soon as it starts to go up hill he will begin to make his mark. Primoz Roglic is a serious contender and will keep his fellow countryman honest. The course today was technical and wet. Lucky no serious accidents!

    • Reply posted by JMAW, today at 19:49

      JMAW replied:
      Pog made his mark on a short flat TT. Beating Ganna and putting time into Rog and Vingegaard already.

  • Comment posted by Priya, today at 19:31

    Great rides by Pidcock and especially Adam Yates bodes well for a competitive Tour on a great course. Lampaert deserved this as a master servant for the Classic greats over the years

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 19:21

    Congrats to Lampaert. One of those hard-working team players that rarely have the limelight to themselves. Very tricky conditions too - glad there were no disasters. Vive le tour!

  • Comment posted by Adam Clarke, today at 19:11

    Three brits in the top 20 and the Vingegaard/Roglic combo for Jumbo Visma, hopefully someone can take the attack to Pogacar this year. Unbelieveable TT again from him though, so he is at top form.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:05

    Just watched the race in Copenhagen. The conditions were quite difficult on the sharp bends where I stood near the starfort.... in that rain.

  • Comment posted by Ecopod, today at 19:04

    Only managed to catch the end of the highlights - worth it though to see Wout van Aert;’s face as he was ousted from the chair - nothing against him at all but that was some look. From a spectacle point of view worrying to see Pojacar already opening up a gap - unless of course it leads more attacking from the others.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 19:03

    Long way to go to Paris , over 3300km , many twists and turns to follow

  • Comment posted by David R, today at 19:01

    Some impressive performances in very tricky conditions especially early on.

  • Comment posted by Wippetgood, today at 18:58

    Hmmm - some decent sauce!

