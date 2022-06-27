Close menu

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish will not ride and Julian Alaphilippe also out

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish has 161 career road race wins

Mark Cavendish will not ride the Tour de France, despite equalling the all-time record for stage wins last year.

Cavendish, 37, had been hopeful of selection after winning the British road race title on Sunday, as well as several other races this season.

But it was always in doubt as his Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team have long since planned for Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen to compete instead.

The Tour begins in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

France's world road champion Julian Alaphilippe will also miss his home Grand Tour as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a serious crash during April's Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'Monument' one-day race.

Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record of 34 stage victories during last year's race, winning four stages.

Those successes were the high point of a fairy-tale comeback in 2021 after three years of poor form caused by injury and illness, during which at one point he signalled his intention to retire.

Cavendish's form has been good again this season, and he said he is "going so much better than I was this time last year" after winning the British title on Sunday.

He won a stage in May's Giro d'Italia - when BBC Sport first reported it was unlikely he would compete in the Tour - and also became the first ever Briton to win the Milano-Torino one-day race in March.

Cavendish, who will be a reserve rider for the Tour, would have had the chance this year to surpass Merckx's record by winning one more stage.

Despite Cavendish's form and his reputation as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, Dutchman Jakobsen, 25, has won more races this season.

The team said that, despite the disappointment, riders not selected "showed a lot of professionalism [and] continued to train and remain focused".

Full line-up: Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Tim Declercq (Bel), Mikkel Honore (Den), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den)

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 14:47

    Shame that. It will make the tour a little less interesting from a. British point of view. But we are small fry compared to the rest of the world and the Danish rider probably has more global appeal

  • Comment posted by Lordhawhaw, today at 14:44

    The ‘Manx Missile’ will always be the greatest grand tour sprinter and will always be in the Eddy Merckx conversation. He will grow old but never forgotten.

  • Comment posted by steeley, today at 14:42

    It’s called sports politics

    • Reply posted by mmc071, today at 14:47

      mmc071 replied:
      Nothing to do with sports politics. Jakobsen is their number 1 sprinter, pure and simple

  • Comment posted by new account, today at 14:41

    Maybe he can identify as a woman and go for the women’s tour. That’d be fair wouldn’t it, Tom?

  • Comment posted by KatiesTV, today at 14:41

    Patrick Lefevere and his Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl, Belgian team, Belgian sponsors, are uneasy about Cav breaking Eddy Merckx's T de F stage win total in their shirt. Cav is held in very high regard in Belgium but the Merckx legend is sacred. Ask Rickaert and Wout van Aert who made sure 35 did not happen on the Champs. If 35 is to happen it will not be in a QSAV shirt.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:40

    Will laugh my head off if Jakobsen doesn't win a single stage!
    Manx missile rocks.

  • Comment posted by Neil Kearns, today at 14:39

    Little surprised Quick Step didnt go with both sprinters with JA out and them unlikely to be in GC contention it may have maximised their stage winning potential

  • Comment posted by Wee Mo, today at 14:36

    safer race then

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 14:34

    This is an enormous pity

  • Comment posted by BobP, today at 14:34

    Sad Cav won't be there to have a chance at an outright record, but maybe it is fitting that his name will forever be linked with Merckx whenever anyone mentions the record - or maybe there is next year???

    • Reply posted by Whizzo, today at 14:42

      Whizzo replied:
      Agreed, not exactly a bad name to share the record with!

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 14:33

    It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as it was always the plan to race Jakobsen, but it's still sad to hear it confirmed. I hope Cav does get at least one more chance to take the record, maybe with a different team next year.

  • Comment posted by Riiiiichard, today at 14:32

    Maybe this is just a case of a Belgian team protecting the legacy of the great Belgian rider Merckx...

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:31

    Time for Cav to make a decision - continue to ride for a premier league team like Quick Step and be their back up sprinter or move to a B team and hope he has a lead out that's good enough to compete at the sharp end...........age waits for no man (or woman)

  • Comment posted by stevemcqueen, today at 14:29

    What a surprise….a Belgium team don’t select a British rider who is likely to beat a Belgium legend (Merckx). The Belgium’s don’t have many legends so need to protect those they do.

    Spiteful decision from Lefevre.

  • Comment posted by strangely unconcerned, today at 14:28

    I bet it was those pesky Frenchies pulling strings behind the scenes to keep Cav out.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 14:25

    "Despite Cavendish's form and his reputation as one of the greatest sprinters of all time"

    One of ?

    34 TDF stage victories, what other sprinter in history is close to that ? !

  • Comment posted by HillsTV, today at 14:24

    Pity about Cav, he's always been a figurehead rider for whoever he rides , such a shame he's not been given the opportunity to break the record for stage wins . He's a real pro, he'll support his team mates what/however. he might yet get a chance if someone pulls out

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 14:23

    Will never break the record

  • Comment posted by Skiblond, today at 14:23

    Cav is such a gentleman and I guess will respect this selection, even though he would love to get just one more stage. He is such a solid team member I feel he would have boosted the moral of all the team. Very sad not to have the Manx Missile in Le Tour.

  • Comment posted by Flono, today at 14:21

    The marketing manager at Quick Step floors much it spitting feathers!!! Imagine the chance of having a rider is a QS Jersey taking the stage record at the TdF in your brand colours.... Priceless marketing forever

    • Reply posted by Sander, today at 14:32

      Sander replied:
      A lot of people here seem to overestimate how much attention there is for that record outside the UK. It will definitely get a mention from the commentators if MC breaks the record, but nothing more than that. There won't be huge publicity for the team from it. I am sure Quickstep will much rather have two wins by FJ than one record breaking win by MC.

