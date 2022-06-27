Close menu

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish will not ride and Julian Alaphilippe also out

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments105

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish has 161 career road race wins

Mark Cavendish will not ride the Tour de France, despite equalling the all-time record for stage wins last year.

Cavendish, 37, had been hopeful of selection after winning the British road race title on Sunday, as well as several other races this season.

But it was always in doubt as his Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team have long since planned for Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen to compete instead.

The Tour begins in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

France's world road champion Julian Alaphilippe will also miss his home Grand Tour as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a serious crash during April's Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'Monument' one-day race.

Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record of 34 stage victories during last year's race, winning four stages.

Those successes were the high point of a fairy-tale comeback in 2021 after three years of poor form caused by injury and illness, during which at one point he signalled his intention to retire.

Cavendish's form has been good again this season, and he said he is "going so much better than I was this time last year" after winning the British title on Sunday.

He won a stage in May's Giro d'Italia - when BBC Sport first reported it was unlikely he would compete in the Tour - and also became the first ever Briton to win the Milano-Torino one-day race in March.

Cavendish, who will be a reserve rider for the Tour, would have had the chance this year to surpass Merckx's record by winning one more stage.

Despite Cavendish's form and his reputation as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, Dutchman Jakobsen, 25, has won more races this season.

The team said that, despite the disappointment, riders not selected "showed a lot of professionalism [and] continued to train and remain focused".

Full line-up: Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Tim Declercq (Bel), Mikkel Honore (Den), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den)

Comments

Join the conversation

106 comments

  • Comment posted by Chipster, today at 13:41

    What a shame, the man is a legend

  • Comment posted by Ralf K Dean, today at 13:53

    Didn't race in 2019.
    Didn't race in 2020.
    Not racing this year.
    Could have won 40+ stages.
    We'll never see a rider like Cav again.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 13:49

    BBC really don't like Cav or cycling in general. When he won the national championships yesterday the news article on the sport section wasn't on until over an hour later after the race had finished and then when it was published it was at the bottom of the page. But as soon as its bad news for Cav they're on him in seconds. This comment will probably get removed.

  • Comment posted by if anybody really cares what I say anyway, today at 13:59

    Surely the opportunity for your team to include a record breaking team member in such a prestigious race would givegreatexposure and make commercial sense.

  • Comment posted by Leroy, today at 13:49

    Don’t lose out all hope, Covid has been rife in cycling at the moment and Cav has promised to be ready right up until the day. Obviously I wouldn’t wish that on anyone, but sometimes fate plays a funny hand

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 14:24

      bob b replied:
      Hope you feel better now that’s off your chest

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 14:25

    "Despite Cavendish's form and his reputation as one of the greatest sprinters of all time"

    One of ?

    34 TDF stage victories, what other sprinter in history is close to that ? !

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 14:51

      Andrew replied:
      Cipollini has more grand tour wins, Petacchi a bit less.

  • Comment posted by Flono, today at 14:21

    The marketing manager at Quick Step floors much it spitting feathers!!! Imagine the chance of having a rider is a QS Jersey taking the stage record at the TdF in your brand colours.... Priceless marketing forever

    • Reply posted by Sander, today at 14:32

      Sander replied:
      A lot of people here seem to overestimate how much attention there is for that record outside the UK. It will definitely get a mention from the commentators if MC breaks the record, but nothing more than that. There won't be huge publicity for the team from it. I am sure Quickstep will much rather have two wins by FJ than one record breaking win by MC.

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 13:46

    What a legend Cavendish is. I hope he gets one more chance to break the record. Regardless, an excellent sportsman and a true professional.

  • Comment posted by AP, today at 13:58

    What better story could Quick Step generate at this year's Tour than Cavendish breaking the record? Even if Jakobsen wins 4 stages [and he won't] it will be a damp squib in comparison. Here's hoping Cav can get another year with a team who guarantees his shot at further sporting immortality.

    • Reply posted by Sander, today at 14:05

      Sander replied:
      The fact Jakobsen can compete at all is a fantastic good-news story, but you don't know who he is, I suspect.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 13:45

    Pretty much as expected but still disappointing he won't get the chance this year at least to break the stage wins record.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 13:44

    Gutted. I really wanted to see him go out on his own with all time stage wins after his heroics last year...

  • Comment posted by Second Sight, today at 13:43

    What a real shame!! Proper sporting legend.

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 14:06

    His team said Jakobsen would be picked months ago and after Cavendish was picked for the Giro that meant nothing changed and Cavendish would not go to the TdF. Big shame though as there is no doubt he would have almost certainly won at least one stage. His team though thinks Jakobsen has a better chance of more wins. Still time for something to happen to allow Cavendish one last shot at the TdF.

  • Comment posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 13:53

    Someone else, give him a bike 🙂

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 13:57

    Why is Cavendish riding for a team that don't select him?

    Given his age it almost looks like his team have decided that he is not going to become the rider with most stages ever. Why on earth would anyone do that?

    • Reply posted by RunPowder, today at 14:48

      RunPowder replied:
      He's riding for them because they took a punt on him last year and gave him a contract. He was on the brink of retirement until Quickstep came in and gave him a chance at a career resurgence. He knew then that he wouldn't be the number 1 sprinter in the team.

  • Comment posted by TheGnome, today at 13:58

    Kind of surprising even with Jakobsen in such good form and wanting to support him there's nothing really stopping them having two sprinters. It's not as if Q-S have anyone with a serious GC chance.

    • Reply posted by savvvvvvvvvvy89, today at 14:25

      savvvvvvvvvvy89 replied:
      But QS can't bring two leadout trains for two sprinters, and I suspect Jacobsen wouldn't be too keen on leading out Cav, or vice versa.

      You're right about no credible GC threat, but having people like Bagioli there means you have options for other types of stage win besides the flat ones. At least I think that's a decent enough justification!

  • Comment posted by sparetyre, today at 13:54

    Couldn't they pick Cavendish and Jakobson? They could take it in turns to be sprint leader or lead out in the sprint stages, plus be cover for injury to either.

    • Reply posted by TheGnome, today at 14:02

      TheGnome replied:
      They could, but what that does is split the Green Jersey points between two sprinters and let someone else pick up more in lower places. Picking both could work out if one of them turned out to be in poor form on the race or got injured, but they'd have to decide who they wanted to go for the jersey and back them unreservedly until it was apparent they weren't up to it.

  • Comment posted by john hickman, today at 13:54

    Shame the man’s a legend

    • Reply posted by BucksBaggie68, today at 14:06

      BucksBaggie68 replied:
      That reads so differently with no comma or even a full stop after the word Shame.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:31

    Time for Cav to make a decision - continue to ride for a premier league team like Quick Step and be their back up sprinter or move to a B team and hope he has a lead out that's good enough to compete at the sharp end...........age waits for no man (or woman)

  • Comment posted by EMC, today at 13:56

    What a stupid decision - nothing to do with a Belgian team not wanting a Belgian rider's record broken of course......

    • Reply posted by Sander, today at 14:10

      Sander replied:
      You seriously believe that a commercial outfit will pick their team based on nostalgic feelings for a long-past rider, rather than current stage wins, prize money and publicity?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport