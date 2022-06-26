Mark Cavendish wins British National Road Championship title
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Mark Cavendish won his second British National Road Championship title and first since 2013 after edging a three-way sprint to the line.
Cavendish, 37, held off the challenge from under-23 rider Sam Watson and Alex Richardson over the 201km course around Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.
He is set to miss the Tour de France with Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl preferring Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.
Last year he equalled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins.
"I can at least show the reason I am not going on the Tour is not because I have got bad form," he said after crossing the line in Castle Douglas.
Cavendish, who won a 16th Giro d'Italia stage last month, added: "I am going so much better than last year and you know what happened last year [at the Tour].
"I haven't had a call from the team one way or another. I am trying to stay optimistic, I have trained as if I am going on the Tour, my condition is there, I am good enough to go on Tour, I know if I went I would win."
In the women's race, 19-year-old Alice Towers claimed her first road race title with victory one minute and 13 seconds ahead of defending champion Pfeiffer Georgi.
