Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France in 2018

Geraint Thomas is favourite to win the Tour de Suisse after finishing fifth on the penultimate stage, won by Frenchman Thibaut Pinot.

Pinot produced a strong climb to win stage seven by 25 seconds from Oscar Rodriguez.

But Colombian Sergio Higuita is the new overall leader and is two seconds ahead of Thomas.

The Welshman is favourite on Sunday's final stage because it is an individual time-trial.

Higuita attacked the group containing the main contenders with 2km to go to finish 11 seconds ahead of Thomas.

The race has been hit by Covid-19 withdrawals, leaving 18 teams in the event after 29 riders pulled out on Friday.