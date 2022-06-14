Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Slovakian Peter Sagan won the world road race title for three consecutive years in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Stephen Williams held onto the Tour de Suisse lead as ex-world champion Peter Sagan celebrated his first win of 2022 on stage three in Grenchen.

The Slovak, 32, held off the challenges of Bryan Coquard and Alexander Kristoff as the 177km stage ended.

After his first win for nine months, Sagan said: "It's nice to be back."

Having been the shock winner of Sunday's first stage, 26-year-old Welshman Williams ended day three with a six-second lead from Andreas Kron.

Bahrain-Victorious rider Williams' fellow Welshman, Geraint Thomas, is up to fourth from 16th, joining Andreas Leknessund by trailing the leader by seven seconds.

Thomas succeeded in collecting a bonus point of three on the late intermediate sprint, while his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Tom Pidcock finished fourth on day three.

Five more stages follow in the race that ends on Sunday, 19 June.