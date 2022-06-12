Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Race winner Primoz Roglic used to be a ski jumper

Primoz Roglic won the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday at the Plateau de Solaison.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, 32, cruised to victory, with two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar absent.

The Slovenian took second place in the eighth and final stage won by his Danish team-mate Jonas Vingegaard.

The three-time Vuelta a Espana winner is expected to be one of the main contenders at this year's Tour de France.

Roglic and Vingegaard were in a breakaway group in the last stage, which was a 137.5km ride from Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison.

With victory in sight, Roglic pushed his team-mate ahead so he could take the stage and second place overall with Australian Ben O'Connor finishing third in the general classification and Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart in eighth.

Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard hold hands over the finish line

"I finally won some races in France so it's super nice," said Roglic. "It wasn't just us two, it was the whole team who had everything under control from the start.

"Jonas was super strong on the last climb (to Plateau de Solaison) and it's crazy, an incredible day for our team.

"As you can see, things are going in the right direction so we can be confident. We have some more time, some more work to do and should be ready for the Tour."

The Tour de France will run from 1-24 July.