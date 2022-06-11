Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Froome is a four-time Tour de France winner

Briton's Chris Froome has pulled out of the Criterium du Dauphine, revealing he has been "feeling unwell over the last two days".

Froome finished stage six low down the rankings and was five minutes and seven seconds behind winner Valentin Ferron.

It left him 76th in the overall standings prior to his withdrawal before the penultimate stage.

"I was looking forward to the final two stages of the Dauphine but I haven't been feeling 100%," said Froome, 37.

"It's disappointing to leave the race unfinished but I've been progressing well and don't want to set myself back at this important stage of the season."

In 2019, Froome broke his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a crash before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.

His Israel-Premier Tech team said: "He has been feeling unwell over the last two days and under the advisement of the IPT medical staff, the team has decided it would be best for Chris to rest and start his recovery as soon as possible."