Elisa Longo Borghini rode for Trek-Segafredo

Italian Elisa Longo Borghini won the Women's Tour by a second after finishing stage six in third place.

The rider went into the concluding stage of the tour sharing the overall lead with Australian Grace Brown after winning stage five.

And Longo Borghini claimed the overall victory after sealing third with Brown only managing 12th in Oxford.

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes took stage six victory with France's Clara Copponi clinching second position.

The final stage had seen a leading trio of Ane Iversen, Mieke Kroger and Alessia Patuelli pull clear of a chasing group, led by Team DSM, that was some 30 seconds back with around 20km to go.

However the pack caught the breakaway with five kilometres to set up a bunch sprint with Wiebes edging out Copponi and Longo Borghini.

Longo Borghini said: This is a big relief to win this race because it has been a strange spring for me. Now I am back to my normal level.

"Also, it's nice to win an overall classification, this has not happened to me many times in my life. It's only the third tour I have won and this one is up there as one that ranks high."

Stage six result

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team DSM) 3hrs 38mins 15secs

2. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) +0secs

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +0secs

4. Tereza Neumanova (CR/ Liv Racing Xstra) +0secs

5. Barbara Guarischi (Ita/Movistar) +0secs

6. Charlotte Kool (Ned/Team DSM) +0secs

7. Maike van der Duin (Ned/Le Col-Woo) +0secs

8. Arianna Fidanza (Ita/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +0secs

9. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Ceratizit) +0secs

10. Christine Majerus (Lux/SD Worx) +0secs

General classification after final stage (stage six)

1. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) 19hrs 19mins 7secs

2. Grace Brown (Aus/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) +1secs

3. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon/SRAM Racing) +5secs

4. Alex Manly (Aus/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +24secs

5. Ashleigh Moolman (SA/SD Worx) +32secs

6. Elise Chabbey (Swi/Canyon/SRAM Racing) +49secs

7. Kristen Faulkner (US/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +54secs

8. Veronica Ewers (US/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +1min 45secs

9. Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) +1min 50secs

10. Mikayla Harvey (NZ/Canyon/SRAM Racing) +1min 56secs