Page was wearing the green point leader's jersey on stage six

Colombia's Juan Sebastian Molano is under investigation after appearing to hit an opponent twice during stage six of the Criterium de Dauphine.

The UAE-Team Emirates rider was seen arguing with France's Hugo Page in the closing stages before shaking his bike and striking him on the helmet.

Molano, 27, afterwards raced to Page's team bus to remonstrate further before striking him on the head again.

The French race's organisers could disqualify Molano as a result.

France's Valentin Ferron won the stage for Total Energies from a breakaway.

Page, 20, of the Intermarche-Wanty Gobert team did not respond physically in both instances.

The eight-day race is a high-profile event used a warm-up for the Tour de France, which starts in Copenhagen on 1 July.

There has already been drama after overall leader Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma was beaten to the line on stage three by France's David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ after the Belgian celebrated too early.

Van Aert remains in the yellow jersey, one minute three seconds ahead of Italy's Mattia Cattaneo of Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl.

Britain's Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers is fourth, 1min 32secs down, with team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart seventh, a further 23 seconds adrift.