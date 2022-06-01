Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Katie Archibald has endured a series of injury problems in 2022

Katie Archibald's Commonwealth Games participation is in fresh doubt after she injured both her ankles at the weekend when she was hit by a car.

The three-time Olympic medallist, 28, said on Instagram that she "went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4" on Sunday.

Last month, Archibald broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event in Glasgow.

"I avoided another serious concussion and the ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived," the Scot added.

Archibald, who has also had a back problem this year, took Commonwealth gold in the individual pursuit in Australia four years ago, as well as a silver in the points race.

The Olympic madison champion was last week named in the Scotland team for the Games in July and August.