Katie Archibald broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event last month

Katie Archibald is confident she will be fit to defend her individual pursuit title at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event in Glasgow last month, having only just recovered from a back injury.

The Olympic madison champion is in the Scotland team for the Games in July and August.

"Everything is ticking along nicely," Archibald said.

"The physio gives me five stars every time. So I'm feeling really confident."

Archibald took gold in the individual pursuit on the Gold Coast four years ago, as well as a silver in the points race.

Her crash in Glasgow was the latest in a string of injuries since the Tokyo Olympics, where Archibald won madison gold alongside Laura Kenny.

She was treated by the side of the track after suffering a heavy fall at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, but was able to walk away from the incident.

"I'd gone into that race not as well conditioned as I wanted to be," she added. "It was the final race in the omnium and I'd kind of pulled it all together.

"I started quite badly, I really didn't have the legs, but I was so happy with what I'd done and then I hit the deck and it was all over. I don't remember it [the crash]. I walked off, I was conscious but I woke up in a medical suite downstairs.

"By the time I'd come to, my mum had somehow made her way down. She had gotten herself a VIP pass and snuck past security and got herself into the medical suite."