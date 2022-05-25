Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simon Yates won the second and 14th stages of the Giro d'Italia

Britain's Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia because of an ongoing knee issue as Santiago Buitrago won stage 17.

Yates, 29, had won two stages in Italy, including one after crashing on stage four to Mount Etna.

However, the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider has struggled with persistent pain and pulled out on stage 17.

"Despite daily therapy and Simon's tenacity, the knee pain grew worse," team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said.

Yates was 21st in the general classification, over half an hour behind race leader Richard Carapaz, having fallen significantly off the pace on the Blockhaus climb on stage nine when he lost over 11 minutes.

Buitrago won the 165km stage 17 ride from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone as Carapaz finished fifth to retain the pink jersey.

He is three seconds ahead of Australian Jai Hindley with four stages remaining.

"It's been a really hard stage," said Carapaz.

"I think we're happy. Every day, everything is being defined more, everything is clearing up in the general classification and I'm happy to have the jersey another day.

"Tomorrow will be an important day - we have to get through the remaining days, no day is easy and we've got a very difficult weekend coming up."

Thursday's stage 18 is a 146km ride from Borgo Valsugana to Treviso.

Stage 17 results

1. Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) four hours 27 minutes 41 secs

2. Gijs Leemreize (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +35secs

3. Jan Hirt (Cze/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) +2mins 28secs

4. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education - EasyPost same time

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 53secs

6. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora Hansgrohe) same time

7. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +2mins 57secs8. Koen Bouwman (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 59secs

9. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) same time

10. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) same time

Overall leaders

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) 73 hrs 19 mins 40 secs

2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora Hansgrohe) +3secs

3. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +1min 5secs

4. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 54secs

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +5mins 48secs

6. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +6mins 19secs

7. Jan Hirt (Cze/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +7mins 12secs

8. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora Hansgrohe) +7mins 13secs

9. Juan Pedro López (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +12 mins 27secs

10. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +12mins 30secs