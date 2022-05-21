Close menu

Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates wins stage 14 as Richard Carapaz takes lead from Juan Pedro Lopez

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simon Yates wins stage 14 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia
Yates is out of contention for the general classification title but claimed his sixth Giro stage win

Britain's Simon Yates claimed his second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz claimed the overall lead from Juan Pedro Lopez.

This year's race was blown open on a thrilling stage 14, with Carapaz breaking away with 28km left.

But Yates, 29, was among a trio that caught the 2019 winner before the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider raced clear for his sixth Giro stage win in Turin.

Jai Hindley edged second from Carapaz, who he trails by seven seconds overall.

Lopez, who had the pink jersey for 10 straight days and came into Saturday with a 12-second lead over Ineos rider Carapaz, dropped off the back of the chasing pack after the Ecuadorian's break and is now more than four minutes off the lead.

Yates' hopes of being in contention for the general classification title and his second Grand Tour win, after the 2018 Vuelta a Espana, were dashed as he endured a difficult day on stage nine.

The Bury rider, who injured his knee in a crash during stage four, was dropped on the gruelling climb to Blockhaus and lost more than 11 minutes.

But he showed his class in temperatures of more than 30C by reeling in Carapaz, after Hindley's Bora-Hansgrohe team put the pressure on Lopez by launching the initial breakaway midway through the stage.

Asked if Saturday's win made up for stage nine, Yates replied: "Not really. I mean, not to put a downer on the day but I came here to win the race. For me it's another stage [win].

"I hope the legs stay as good as today. It was a really big effort, not just for me but for everybody.

"The gaps are enormous, so if this heat sticks around it's going to be a very hard final week."

Yates' impressive response to 'test of character'

Saturday's 147km leg from Santena to Turin was the first of four straight mountain stages during the Giro's final week - split by a rest day on Monday.

It ended with two laps around Superga and Carapaz seized the opportunity to wrest the pink jersey from Lopez, attacking just before the top of the climb on the second lap.

Hindley and Vincenzo Nibali caught Carapaz on the final ascent, of Colle della Maddalena, before Yates latched onto the lead group and rode clear with 4.5km to go.

"What a race today," added Matt White, sporting director of Team BikeExchange-Jayco. "It was a big win, and a very nice turnaround by the team, and Simon as well.

"Things haven't gone as planned but a true test of someone's character is how they can turn things round, and Simon had a very impressive ride today."

There was one minute and 23 seconds between the leader and the 10th-placed rider in the GC standings after stage 14. That gap is now more than nine minutes.

Carapaz added: "It's been a short but very hard stage. I'm delighted with how it went. It's a first positive step for the team. Now we'll try to defend the maglia rosa (pink jersey)."

Sunday's stage 15 is 178km from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne, with the 21-stage race concluding in Verona with a time trial on 29 May.

Stage 14 results

  1. Simon Yates (GB/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) 3hrs 43mins 44secs
  2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +15secs
  3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) same time
  4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana Qazaqstan)
  5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +28secs
  6. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +39secs
  7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +51secs
  8. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) same time
  9. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 10secs
  10. Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +4mins 25secs

General classification

  1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) 58hrs 21mins 28secs
  2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7secs
  3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +30secs
  4. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +59secs
  5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +1min 1sec
  6. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +1min 52secs
  7. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) same time
  8. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana Qazaqstan) +2mins 58secs
  9. Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +4mins 4secs
  10. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +9mins 6secs
Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Rob Dewhurst , today at 11:33

    Simon Yates is likely riding the tdf as well. Probably seeking a few stage victories there, if he finishes top 10 in France will make stage 9 of the Giro a bit easier for him looking back hopefully.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 12:12

      Red Hare replied:
      It’s probably podium or nothing for Yates. There’s relatively little prestige in an anonymous top 10 in the Tour for a Grand Tour champion who has also won stages in the Giro, Tour and Vuelta.

  • Comment posted by mattduck, today at 07:36

    Well done to B-H for pushing and making for the most excititing stage for several years, hope Hindley is ok today as his team will suffer and the Innios train will be present. Carapaz also fantastic attacking at 28k, great stage!, more please!

  • Comment posted by stork, at 22:21 21 May

    Whatever happened to free speech.

    • Reply posted by TommyAtkins3114, at 23:10 21 May

      TommyAtkins3114 replied:
      Some people are too thick to be allowed the responsibilities that come with it. 🤔

      You know, the types that despite having no interest in a subject, feel as though they need to let the world know they have no interest in it.

      But back on subject, what a great race today.

  • Comment posted by Robert Walls , at 22:06 21 May

    It continues to puzzle me that the BBC so rarely reports on cycling, especially as four of the Spoty winners since 2000 have been cyclists.

    • Reply posted by stork, at 22:14 21 May

      stork replied:
      Because it is a small sport followed by a tiny minority and is tainted by years of cheating therefore mistrusted by the many.

  • Comment posted by rokholt, at 20:54 21 May

    Good stage win for Yates but he's far too much hit and miss for the GC. Can't see the elusive Giro (his nemesis tour after 2018)...or any other GT for that matter... win any time soon, I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, at 22:58 21 May

      Red Hare replied:
      It’s a lot to do with positioning. The Yateses like to hide close to the back of the peloton, it’s where they feel comfortable. They try to keep to the front if they’re riding GC, but it’s stressful so they sometimes drift back, then scramble to move up. That’s the dangerous time when they can get stuck behind a crash or crash themselves.

  • Comment posted by RLF, at 19:36 21 May

    Well done Mr Yates, Simon that is! A good comeback today later on after being dropped. Congrats to Ineos and RC as well. It was great to watch.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, at 19:13 21 May

    Defending the maglia rosa tomorrow is a clever strategy by Ineos. Carapaz can climb in the big ring on those gradients.

    I have to say the injuries and retirements have taken the shine off this Giro somewhat. Bardet was looking good, and for Girmay to DNS after a silly podium accident… 🤦🏻‍♂️

    • Reply posted by George, at 22:25 21 May

      George replied:
      Completely agree regarding Ineos and RC. Although, I think unfortunate, rather than silly accident re. Girmay podium...

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, at 19:06 21 May

    Tough stage, and a good win for Yates.
    The Aprica stage with the Mortirolo climb is going to be epic. So many Giro's have been decided there.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, at 18:45 21 May

    Hopefully he is clean, the sport needs real winners not those with previous bans.

    • Reply posted by yellownevertrumper, at 19:06 21 May

      yellownevertrumper replied:
      Of course he's clean. If he wasn't he wouldn't have had a bad day on Blockhaus

  • Comment posted by JonF, at 18:30 21 May

    Great ride from Simon Yates, a well deserved stage win. Tomorrow's going to be another epic with a mountain top finish, which should tee things up nicely for a great final week.

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, at 18:24 21 May

    Congratulation to Simon excellent performance after a hard crash a few days ago.

  • Comment posted by Will Blake, at 17:53 21 May

    Good to see Jai Hindley looking strong again, and Bora-Hansgrohe trying to shake things up. If he shows the week 3 form of 2020, it could be an epic final week

    • Reply posted by knucklonian, at 19:15 21 May

      knucklonian replied:
      I can't say I've been a fan of Hindley's somewhat defensive style in recent years. So, it was good to see him attack Nibali on the final climb today...even if it probably turned out to be fruitless and unnecessary.
      At least Jai isn't just following wheels of other until the last 20 metres of the race.

  • Comment posted by grassmarket, at 17:51 21 May

    Day of mixed fortunes for Lancastrian cycling - Preston’s Hugh Carthy cracked early, lost a lot of time. Bury’s Simon Yates ftw!

  • Comment posted by mross, at 17:27 21 May

    You get better cycling coverage on quest than you do on the BBC

    • Reply posted by alterf, at 19:31 21 May

      alterf replied:
      Is Wimbledon not enough for you, you want to watch sport that isn't Tennis?

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, at 17:21 21 May

    TDF isn’t the best tour it’s actually the 3rd best.

    Italy
    Spain
    France

    Cycling should be as covered as cricket

    Chapeau Yates

    • Reply posted by Pickle Rick, at 17:46 21 May

      Pickle Rick replied:
      This is why all the best riders in the world don’t take part in the TDF. Oh! Wait a minute…

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, at 17:15 21 May

    Carapaz looks in excellent form but it’s good to see a grand tour still wide open after two weeks. Yates was very impressive today, if only ……

  • Comment posted by Dublet, at 17:12 21 May

    Pleased to see the BBC seem to have finally got the message about how shabby their coverage of the Giro has been so far. Maybe it has sunk in that the Giro is an important race

    • Reply posted by sabre84, at 17:49 21 May

      sabre84 replied:
      Nah they haven't, they're only opening a HYS because a Brit won today

  • Comment posted by eric cartman, at 17:08 21 May

    Good showing from Yates, hopefully he can pick up a few more stage wins, shame he had a bad day on stage 9!

  • Comment posted by L8N, at 16:46 21 May

    I was gutted to see Bardet retire - his form was so good and he’s always just been below those top guys - looking forward to the Dolomites 🥳

  • Comment posted by Anyone, at 16:37 21 May

    Good stuff Yatesy!

