Oldani claimed the first stage win of his professional career

Stefano Oldani became the second Italian winner in two days at this year's Giro d'Italia as he won stage 12 on Thursday.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider, 24, formed a three-man breakaway with Lorenzo Rota and Gijs Leemreize, with each aiming for their first career stage win.

And Oldani, 24, prevailed in Genoa to follow up compatriot Alberto Dainese's success on stage 11.

Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez retained his 12-second lead from Richard Carapaz.

At 204km from Parma to Genoa, it was the longest stage of this year's Giro.

Earlier on Thursday, Lotto Soudal confirmed that their Australian rider Caleb Ewan was withdrawing from the race to begin preparations for this year's Tour de France.

