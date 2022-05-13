Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bouwman's only other stage victory was at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2017

Dutchman Koen Bouwman secured the first Grand Tour stage win of his career with an impressive uphill sprint on stage seven of the the Giro d'Italia.

The 28-year-old was part of a four-rider breakaway during the closing stages of the 196km mountainous test from from Diamante to Potenza.

Dutch rider Bauke Mollema was second, with Italy's Davide Formolo in third.

Bouwman's Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tom Dumoulin finished fourth after a mechanical problem.

"It's unbelievable, like my first victory in the Dauphine, I can't believe it," said Bouwman. "I'm so happy.

"It was such a hard day, but I felt quite good. One time on the climb I had troubles, but I came back and I was confident for the sprint."

More to follow.