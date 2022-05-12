Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Arnaud Demare (left) has now won seven Giro d'Italia stages in his career

France's Arnaud Demare beat Australian Caleb Ewan in a photo finish to win stage six of the Giro d'Italia.

Demare, victorious in Sicily on Wednesday, was pushed hard to the line in Scalea by Ewan and had to wait for confirmation he had snatched it.

Britain's Mark Cavendish, looking to claim his second stage of this year's Giro, was third.

Demare has now won more stages at the Giro - seven - than any other French rider.

