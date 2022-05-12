Julian Alaphilippe: World champion to resume training after crash
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
World champion Julian Alaphilippe has returned to light training after being hospitalised following a crash during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day race.
The 29-year-old Frenchman hit a tree and suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a collapsed lung.
Alaphilippe's Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said the collapsed lung he had suffered had "completely healed".
They added that it meant "Julian is now able to resume light training on a set of Tacx rollers".
"His condition will continue to be monitored before any further decisions and a programme for his return to racing is decided on," said the team.