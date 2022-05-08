Close menu

Giro d'Italia: Mark Cavendish sprints to 16th career Giro stage win

Mark Cavendish celebrates his win
Mark Cavendish held off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria to take his 16th Giro stage win

Mark Cavendish made it two British wins in two days at the Giro d'Italia as he out-sprinted the peloton to win the third stage on Sunday in Hungary.

The 36-year-old, riding the race for the first time since 2013, hit the front with 300m to go and held off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria to take his 16th Giro stage win.

It follows Simon Yates' win in the time trial on Saturday.

Monday sees the riders fly to Italy for stage four in Sicily on Tuesday.

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel finished 17th to retain the overall lead by 11 seconds from Yates.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 17:27

    As many comments on here about the wrong Yates being quoted in the story 😱 let’s celebrate MARK CAVENDISH

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:20

    Is this the first case of clone doping where they switch the Yates brothers to rest the legs. Its Simon racing you lemmings.

    • Reply posted by Summerhayes, today at 17:21

      Summerhayes replied:
      Must be! With Sean held as a reserve?

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 17:15

    OMG I love Cav but didn’t think he would win today. GOAT.

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 17:14

    By the BBC's standards, 'Adam Yates' is actually quite close - 'Sean Yates' would be par for the course.

    • Reply posted by Charles G, today at 17:29

      Charles G replied:
      More probably Tricia.

  • Comment posted by grassmarket, today at 17:14

    Great win, I thought he had gone way too early but obviously he knew more about it than me!

  • Comment posted by BedfordBootbear, today at 17:13

    Mark Cavendish is one of the most underrated
    ..unrecognised GB sports persons
    Phenomenal achievements & comebacks over decades in a gruelling sport.
    I'm delighted for him & would love him to be allowed another crack at TdF !

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:11

    Absolute legend

  • Comment posted by Ferdinand , today at 17:10

    Well done, Manx Missile.

  • Comment posted by Summerhayes, today at 17:02

    Try Simon Yates

    • Reply posted by Carl Farrow, today at 17:08

      Carl Farrow replied:
      Lazy journalism again

  • Comment posted by Roethorne, today at 17:02

    Simon Yates perhaps?

  • Comment posted by TJH, today at 17:02

    An absolute inspiration. He HAS to go to the Tour. What a rider.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:33

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      Hopefully he gets a chance at the record...

  • Comment posted by Manxie, today at 17:01

    Truly the greatest! Such a poor decision that he isn't going to the Tour De France. This guy is a real sporting role model in what hard work gives you!

    • Reply posted by al223, today at 17:35

      al223 replied:
      I would have thought the sponsors would want him at the Tour de France, think of all the coverage the team would get if he got the record outright, compared to another rider winning a few stages.

