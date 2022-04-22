Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Brits Kyle Gordon, Jonathan Wale and Josh Tarling finished fifth, seventh and 14th behind Tanfield (above)

UCI Track Nations Cup Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Dates: 21-24 April Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport website & app

Charlie Tanfield won Great Britain's third medal - and his second - at the UCI Track Nations Cup 2022 in Glasgow with bronze in the individual pursuit.

Qualifying third fastest, Tanfield set up a bronze medal ride off with Germany's Tobias Buck-Gramcko.

A late entry after Dan Bigham caught Covid-19, Tanfield controlled the race, saying: "With two to go I had a bit left in the tank and switched it on."

Neah Evans took sixth in the women's elimination after an early crash.

Touching wheels in the pack, Evans was unseated but got back on her bike to finish the race after a long delay while the track was repaired.

Tanfield's medal followed his silver in Thursday's men's team pursuit.

He again shared the podium with French rider Corentin Ermenault, who took gold in the individual pursuit to add to his team gold.

In the women's sprint Great Britain's Sophie Capewell reached the quarter-finals before losing to Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell of Canada, who went on to secure gold.