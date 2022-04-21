UCI Track Nations Cup: Great Britain claim double silver in team pursuit in Glasgow
|UCI Track Nations Cup
|Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Dates: 21-24 April
Great Britain claimed double silver in the team pursuit as the UCI Track Nations Cup 2022 began in Glasgow.
Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight finished second to Germany - like they did at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - in the women's event.
"It was always going to be a massive ask to beat the Germans, but as a team we performed really well," Kenny said.
In the men's final, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Rhys Britton and Charlie Tanfield were runners-up to France.
The quartet were satisfied to make it on to the podium behind France's Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Denis, Corentin Ermenault and Eddy le Huitouze, with Denmark claiming bronze.
"It feels great. Obviously we wanted first, but we haven't been together since the worlds last year," Wood said.
"To come together like that and take home a silver medal is pretty awesome."
