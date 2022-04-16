Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Longo Borghini finished third in last year's race

Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini claimed victory in the second women's Paris-Roubaix after a solo break of more than 30km.

The Trek Segafredo rider made her move in a cobbled sector of the 124.7km course, chasing a breakaway group.

The two-time Olympic and world bronze medallist, 30, went on to win by 23 seconds from Belgian Lotte Kopecky, winner of the recent Tour of Flanders.

Longo Borghini's team-mate, Lucinda Brand of the Netherlands, was third.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Longo Borghini.

"I had been feeling unwell for a month and could not perform the way I wanted. But the team trusted me and told me I could do it."

However, another Trek Segafredo rider, Elisa Balsamo from Italy, was disqualified for taking an illegal tow from her team car while she was chasing back after a puncture.

Ahead of the race's start, last year's runner-up Marianne Vos was ruled out the race after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Dutch rider, who competes for Jumbo-Visma said in a statement that "the disappointment is enormous".

Last year's inaugural race was won by Britain's Lizzie Deignan, 33, who did not defend her title as she is expecting her second child.

The men's race will take place on Sunday.