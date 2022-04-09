Milan Vader: Dutch cyclist staying in hospital after crash, says his team
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Dutch cyclist Milan Vader will remain in hospital for observation following a crash during the Itzulia Basque Country race, his team says.
The incident involving the 26-year-old occurred during stage five on Friday.
Dutch media reported Vader was fighting for his life and in an induced coma, although his Jumbo-Visma team would only say he was "stable".
"Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for further recovery," they added.
Saturday's sixth and final stage was won by Spain's Ion Izagirre, while Ineos rider Daniel Felipe Martinez of Colombia took the overall victory.