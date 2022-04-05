Last updated on .From the section Cycling

West Bay in Dorset will host the start of stage 7 of the Tour of Britain in September

West Bay and Ferndown will host the Tour of Britain's first-ever stage in Dorset when the race comes to the county in September.

Dorset is set to host the penultimate stage of Britain's top men's cycling road race on Saturday, 10 September.

Stage seven will start in West Bay and travel 180km east to Ferndown, running parallel to the Jurassic Coast in West Dorset before heading inland.

Dorchester, West Lulworth and Wimborne Minster all feature along the route.

While this is the first time Dorset has hosted the Tour of Britain in its modern format, the race was a frequent visitor to the area in its previous incarnation of the Milk Race - during the 1970s and 1980s.

The eight-stage race begins in Aberdeen on 4 September with stages in Sunderland, North Yorkshire and Redcar, Nottinghamshire and Gloucestershire before a finale on the Isle of Wight.

Belgian Wout van Aert won last year's Tour of Britain, beating Britain's Ethan Hayter to the overall win on the final stage in Aberdeen.