Colbrelli won last year's Paris-Roubaix, his biggest career victory

Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli has had a defibrillator fitted and has been discharged from hospital two weeks after collapsing at the end of a race.

Colbrelli, 31, lost consciousness and required defibrillation at the finish of the Volta a Catalunya in Spain.

His team Bahrain Victorious said he had left hospital in Padua, Italy, after "a successful intervention of subcutaneous defibrillator (ICD) implantation".

Last week, Colbrelli said it was a "miracle" that he was alive.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the European champion added: "Now it would take another to get me back on the saddle."

Taking part in competitive sport with a subcutaneous defibrillator is not permitted in Italy, meaning Colbrelli may not be able to race in his home country, if he is able to return to competitive racing.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen had his Inter Milan contract terminated in December after he had a similar device fitted following his collapse at Euro 2020.

An implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) is fitted under the skin and sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms.

Colbrelli collapsed shortly after finishing second in stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in March.