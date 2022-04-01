Emily Bridges previously set a national junior men's record over 25 miles and was selected to join British Cycling's senior academy in 2019

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges says she has been "harassed and demonised" after being told she cannot compete in the National Omnium Championships.

Bridges, 21, says she has provided medical evidence that she is eligible to race in her first women's event.

However, she still has "little clarity" around her "alleged ineligibility".

"No-one should have to choose between being who they are and participating in the sport that they love," she said in a statement on social media. external-link

Bridges says that, for the last six months, she has been in contact with British Cycling and the sport's world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), over the eligibility criteria she needed to meet to compete this Saturday.

British Cycling's transgender regulations require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition.

Bridges says she has provided both British Cycling and the UCI with evidence that she meets the criteria "including that my testosterone level has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months".

The UCI told British Cycling that, because international ranking points are allocated at national championship events, Bridges' participation could only be allowed once her eligibility to race in international competitions is confirmed. That process is currently ongoing.

More to follow.