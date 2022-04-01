Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny won a gold and silver apiece at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic champions Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald have been named in the Great Britain team for the UCI Track Nations Cup.

The pair will be part of the women's endurance squad at the event, which starts in Glasgow on 21 April.

It will be their first race in Britain since winning madison gold together at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Britain's most successful Olympian Jason Kenny, who retired this year, will coach the men's sprint team.

Wife Laura is the most successful female British Olympian of all time with five golds and one silver medal.

Scot Archibald, who has won two Olympic golds, said: "I've got so many great memories of riding and competing in Glasgow and it's always brilliant to ride in front of family and friends.

"It will all lead into the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this summer and the World Championships in Scotland next summer before we know it, so I want to make the most of each step along the way."

Olympic omnium champion Matt Walls is part of the men's endurance team.

The men's sprint team will be led by Jack Carlin, who won team silver and individual bronze in Tokyo and three titles at the British National Track Championships in March.