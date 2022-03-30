Emily Bridges: Transgender cyclist will not race in women's National Omnium event
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges will not compete at Saturday's National Omnium Championships in her first women's event after a ruling by cycling's world governing body.
The 21-year-old looked set to face some of the sport's biggest names, including five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.
However, British Cycling said in a statement on Wednesday: "We have now been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that under their current guidelines Emily is not eligible to participate in this event."
