Cycling

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges will not compete at Saturday's National Omnium Championships in her first women's event after a ruling by cycling's world governing body.

The 21-year-old looked set to face some of the sport's biggest names, including five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

However, British Cycling said in a statement on Wednesday: "We have now been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that under their current guidelines Emily is not eligible to participate in this event."

