Egan Bernal is back riding his bike just two months after suffering a life-threatening crash.

The Columbian hit a stationary bus at high speed while riding in his native country in January.

The 25-year-old underwent two spinal surgeries and later said he "nearly died" from his injuries.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider posted a photograph of himself back on his bike on Sunday and captioned it "the happiest day of my life".

Bernal suffered back, leg, knee and chest injuries in the crash and had a second spinal surgery in February.

"After two months and 20 broken bones, here I am, and I want more!" he wrote on Instagram.

Bernal is the reigning Giro d'Italia champion and in 2019 became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France.