Colbrelli, far right, was narrowly beaten by Australia's Michael Matthews, far left

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli collapsed after finishing second in the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya.

The Bahrain Victorious rider is being treated in hospital in Girona, Spain, where the team said he is "stable".

Colbrelli, 31, was attended to by medics behind screens near the finish line before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious and underwent further medical assistance," a team statement said.

Colbrelli narrowly lost out to Bike Exchange's Michael Matthews in a sprint at the end of stage one to Sant Feliu de Guixols.

European champion Colbrelli, 31, missed Saturday's Milan-San Remo 'monument' classic with bronchitis.

Colbrelli won last year's Paris-Roubaix monument classic - his biggest career win to date, reflecting a vast improvement in form.

He also finished second in road cycling's traditional spring classics curtain-raiser, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.