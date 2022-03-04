Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Dan Bigham last won the individual pursuit in 2017 and has also tasted success in the kilo and team pursuit

Dan Bigham won a sixth national title as he beat Charlie Tanfield in the men's individual pursuit at the British National Track Championships.

British hour record holder Bigham finished clear of Tanfield, with Kyle Gordon third over the 4km in Newport.

Bigham had earlier set a new national record in four minutes 05.25 seconds - going nearly four seconds quicker than John Archibald's 2019 mark.

Olympic silver medallist Neah Evans won the women's individual pursuit.

Evans, who was second in the team pursuit at Tokyo 2020, finished ahead of Anna Morris, with Kate Richardson finishing in third.

Rhian Edmunds won the women's sprint while Lora Fachie and Georgia Holt won the first two rounds of the women's tandem sprint to claim the title.