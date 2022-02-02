Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Glasgow co-hosted the European Championships in 2018

The 2023 Cycling World Championships will take place between 3 and 13 August in Glasgow and across Scotland.

The inaugural 11-day event will include 13 different cycling disciplines across road, track, BMX and mountain biking events, as well as Para-cycling.

Six venues have so far been confirmed, with Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Emirates Arena, BMX Centre and Kelvingrove Park all hosting events.

George Square will be used as the finish line of the road cycling races.

Meanwhile, Dumfries and Galloway is set to host the para-cycling road races and time trials.

"This will quite simply be the biggest cycling event ever held and we are proud that venues in Glasgow and across Scotland will be used to create cycling history," said Paul Bush, chair of the World Championships.

David Lappartient, the president of cycling's world governing body the UCI, added: "With their experience hosting high-level international sporting events, Glasgow's iconic sports venues, and the stunning Scottish scenery, we have all the ingredients for an exceptional 11 days of competition."

Currently each of cycling's disciplines holds its own World Championships, which take place at different times in the year and in different locations.

The World Cycling Championships - when everything is combined into one big event - will be held every four years from 2023.