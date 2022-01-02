Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Chris Froome finished 133rd in the 2021 Tour de France

Britain's four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has suffered a "setback" in his preparations for the 2022 season because of a knee injury.

Froome, 36, revealed he has damaged a tendon in his knee, which he believes is a result of "pushing too much" in pre-season training.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider is to take a week off the bike before a gradual return.

"I'm not too sure where I'm going to start the racing season," he said.

"This is definitely going to push everything back slightly."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, external-link Froome explained: "For the last 10 days or so, I've been getting quite a lot of pain on the outside of my knee while I'm pedalling.

"Unfortunately I think getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little too much.

"This was after a few weeks off the bike and maybe the body wasn't ready to push that hard. It's flared up and caused a bit of inflammation."

In 2019, Froome broke his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a crash before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne, France.

After leaving Team Ineos, he made his Tour de France return in 2021, eventually finishing 133rd despite sustaining injuries on the first stage.