Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pieters won stage two of the Women's Tour in 2021. She also became the Madison world champion for the third year in a row

Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters is in an induced coma following a fall during a training ride with the national team in Alicante this week.

Pieters, 30, lost consciousness after the collision and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The Dutch national road race champion had surgery to relieve pressure on her brain caused by the fall.

She remains in an induced coma, Dutch Cycling said external-link , adding that an assessment would be possible "in a few days".

Pieters recently became the Madison world champion, alongside Kirsten Wild, for the third consecutive year and won stage two of the Women's Tour in 2021. She also won the Dutch national road race and Nokere Koerse earlier this year.

Dutch Cycling added: "At the moment, no further announcements can be made regarding the accident."