Britain's Ben Turner has joined Ineos Grenadiers on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old is one of four new riders announced by Ineos on Monday, including Italy's nine-time Grand Tour stage winner Elia Viviani, who returns to the team after four years.

Spain's Omar Fraile and German youngster Kim Heiduk have also joined.

"What I'm most looking forward to about joining the team is just how big it is and the level it's at," said Turner, from Doncaster.

"Being a British rider you just want to be in this British team, It's an honour to be part of it, especially going into my first year in the World Tour, for that to be in the biggest team in the world is definitely something to look forward to.

"It's a big step so when I think about what I want to achieve, it's about learning a lot, that's what you're kind of there to do in the first year."

Turner moved to Belgium when he was 17 and focused more on cyclocross than road early on in his career, much like new Ineos team-mate Tom Pidcock, the Olympic mountain bike champion.

He finished third behind champion Pidcock in the 2017 World Junior Cyclocross Championships.

He joins from the Trinity Racing team, having finished second in the under-23 time trial at the British National Championships in October.

Ineos deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: "Ben has shown a real strength in character from a young age, it takes a lot of courage to move to a different country at the age of 17, and that kind of learning experience really helps young riders progress.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him grow within the team and think that he has the talent, experience and willingness to learn that will stand him in good stead for his first year in the World Tour with us."