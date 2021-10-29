Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Italy won gold in the team pursuit event at the world championships in Roubaix, France

Romanian police have recovered 21 bicycles stolen from the Italian track cycling team at the recent World Championships in Roubaix, France.

The bikes had been stolen from a team van in a locked compound in Lille.

One of the bikes was the gold Pinarello Bolide track bike Filippo Ganna rode to victory in the men's team pursuit.

The bikes turned up as the Romanian Organised Crime Brigade in Galați, eastern Romania, searched 14 properties as they investigated a criminal group.

Along with the stolen bikes, eight interactive screens, a DVR, 10 mobile phones, two grams of hashish, 2,800 euros (£2,360) and 13,850 Romanian Leu (around £2,300) were also seized.

Romanian police said 22 bikes had been stolen in total, worth a combined total of about 600,000 euros (£506,000).