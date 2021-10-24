Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Great Britain's Katie Archibald won silver in the women's points race at the Track Cycling World Championships.

The Olympic madison champion was beaten to the gold by four points by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky.

Archibald finished with 72 points, 12 points clear of third-placed Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

It is the 27-year-old's fourth medal of the week, having won gold in the women's omnium and bronze in the team pursuit and madison.

GB's Ethan Hayter - who won Olympic silver in the madison - and Oliver Wood missed out on a podium place in the men's madison by four points, finishing fourth behind Belgium.

In the women's points race Archibald was in third place in the standings going into the final sprint, but crossed the line first to lift herself into the silver medal position.

Earlier this week, she won Great Britain's first gold medal of the World Championships in the omnium, beating Kopecky and Italy's road world champion Elisa Balsamo into second and third.