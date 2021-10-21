Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Rhys Britton finished third in the men's scratch race to claim one of three bronze medals for Great Britain on day two of the World Championships.

The 22-year-old was edged out by Frenchman Donavan Grondin and Belgium's Tuur Dens in Roubaix, France.

GB also won both the men's and women's team pursuit bronze-medal races.

Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood beat Denmark by two seconds, as Italy took gold from hosts France.

Denmark led at the halfway point but fell apart as GB came through to take bronze.

A third podium place followed in the women's team pursuit, as GB's Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Neah Evans and Josie Knight saw off Canada by more than five seconds.

It followed Wednesday's women's team sprint bronze medal for Team GB.